Rally Planned to Keep Christopher Columbus Statue in NYC

Local congress members rallied in Brooklyn Tuesday to change two New York street names while the statue of Christopher Columbus at Columbus Circle also came under fire. Gus Rosendale reports.

A group is fighting to keep Columbus Circle just the way it is.

A group, led by Councilman Joe Borelli, will lead a rally outside City Hall Wednesday in support of keeping the statue of Christopher Columbus.

There has been a push to take down the statue due to Columbus’ harsh treatment of Native Americans.

The statue is being looked at as part of Mayor De Blasio’s review of city monuments that was announced in the wake of the violent clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia, tied to the removal of Confederate monuments.