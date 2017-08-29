Dozens of federal and state law enforcement officers, including members of the DEA, are conducting a huge raid at a luxury waterfront high-rise in Long Island City, according to law enforcement sources familiar with the case.

Details on the investigation weren't immediately clear, but state police and federal agents were seen at the building early Tuesday.

Chopper 4 showed at least 20 law enforcement vehicles at the scene on Center Boulevard around 8 a.m.

According to Streeteasy, the 41-story building has 820 units and amenities including a 24-hour concierge, valet parking and a gym.