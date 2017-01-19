Prospect Park Bar to Show Cute Animal Videos During Presidential Inauguration Ceremony | NBC New York
Prospect Park Bar to Show Cute Animal Videos During Presidential Inauguration Ceremony

By Michael George

    Barcroft Media via Getty Images

    For animal lovers who are not so politically inclined, a Brooklyn bar's got you covered.

    Hinterlands Bar, a Prospect Park watering hole, will show cute animal videos at 739 Church Ave. throughout the day Friday, the bar announced in a Facebook event posted to its page. 

    The bar near East Seventh Street and Coney Island Avenue will show the videos on both of its screens from 1 p.m. until 4 a.m. Saturday. 

    The two-sentence event description notes that the videos are an alternative to the presidential inaugural ceremony.

