For animal lovers who are not so politically inclined, a Brooklyn bar's got you covered.

Hinterlands Bar, a Prospect Park watering hole, will show cute animal videos at 739 Church Ave. throughout the day Friday, the bar announced in a Facebook event posted to its page.

The bar near East Seventh Street and Coney Island Avenue will show the videos on both of its screens from 1 p.m. until 4 a.m. Saturday.

The two-sentence event description notes that the videos are an alternative to the presidential inaugural ceremony.