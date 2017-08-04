New Jersey locals have mixed feelings as President Trump plans to take his first vacation since the inauguration at his Bedminster golf course. Jummy Olabanji reports. (Published 9 minutes ago)

President Donald Trump is returning to the tri-state Friday, but this time he’ll be hanging around awhile for his first extended vacation since taking office.

Trump will be staying at his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey for 17 days and those in the area have mix feelings about his visit. The trip is being called a “working vacation” for Trump, but the work of others is being affected by the stay.

Chuck Owens, owner of SkyDive Jersey, said he can’t fly due to secret service restricted air space during Trump’s visit. That means he can’t pay his 25 full-time employees.

“Frustration doesn’t even begin to describe the feeling. Those repercussion last far more than just the days he’s here,” Owens said. “I would like for them to speak up and contact the secret service and say this is a state institution in outdoor entertainment that is about to disappear because of the restrictions.”

There is a VIP temporary flight restriction currently on the Morristown and Bedminster regions during the days Trump is in town.

Three other small New Jersey airport owners told News 4 New York they’re worried more trips to Bedminster will mean less money for their businesses.

“We need people to understand how that trickle down affect works so that they don't just look at the short time period that they are here,” Linda Castner, owner of Alexandria Field Airport, said.

While businesses in the air are hurting during the visit, those on the ground are singing a different tune. Between the president’s staff, fans and journalists, hotel and restaurant owners are preparing to cash in.

“They’re all excited. They know it's going to be busier,” Lisa Dichiara said. “The lines will be a little bit longer, but they will stop in.”

It will be the president’s fifth visit and longest stay to Trump National Golf Club since taking office.