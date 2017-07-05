A female NYPD officer was shot in the head as she sat in her marked command vehicle in the Bronx, police say. Katherine Creag reports.

A female police officer was shot and killed in the Bronx Wednesday morning in what was described as an "unprovoked attack," police say.

Police rushed to the scene in Fordham in the area of 183rd Street and Morris Avenue around 12:30 a.m. The officer was sitting in a marked NYPD command vehicle with her partner when she was shot, NYPD Police Commissioner James P. O'Neill said at a Wednesday morning press conference.

O'Neill said the suspect fired through the window of the car, striking the officer, identified as 48-year-old Miosotis Familia, in the head. Her partner immediately radioed in for assistance.

"We are conducting extensive search for video at this time," O'Neill said at the press conference. "Based off what we know right now, it's clear this was an unprovoked attack on a police officer who are assigned to keep the people of this great city safe."

An anti-crime team, consisting of a sergeant and a police officer who were in uniform, encountered the male suspect, identified as 34-year-old Alexander Bonds of the Bronx, running about one block away from the scene of the shooting, O'Neill said.

They confronted the suspect, who then took out a gun, and the officers fired at him and killed him, O'Neill said. A silver revolver was recovered at the scene.

Police said Bonds was on parole out of Syracuse for robbery. He has been on parole since 2013.

Another person, believed to be a bystander, was also struck by a bullet in the stomach, police said. The person is in stable condition.



The officer was taken to an area hospital where she was listed in extremely critical condition, authorities said. She later died. The officer, whose name has not been made public, is a 12-year veteran of the NYPD and a member of the 46th Precinct.

"She was on duty, serving this city protecting people, doing what she believed in and the job she loved, Mayor Bill de Blasio said. "After this shocking and sudden attack, her fellow officers came to her aid immediately."



Meanwhile, there was a sea of blue outside of the hospital. Shock surrounded the neighborhood after just celebrating the Fourth of July. Numerous streets remain closed around the crime scene.



Police say there are no outstanding suspects. The investigation is ongoing.