Danbury Police Officer Charged After Off-Duty Pursuit

A Danbury police officer has been arrested and charged with reckless driving for using his personal vehicle to chase a stolen SUV, according to state police.

Officer Jamie Hodge was in uniform while working a private duty job on December 1, 2016 when he noticed what he believed to be a stolen vehicle.

According to a state police investigator, Hodge jumped in his Chevy Tahoe and followed the stolen SUV at a high rate of speed before losing site of it.

The stolen SUV hit a utility pole on Mountainville Road and rolled over several times. A passenger in the SUV, 26-year-old Tiffany Fitzgerald, was ejected and later died from her injuries.

The driver, 33-year-old Ricardo Andre, was not seriously injured.

After a months-long investigation, state police determined Hodge endangered the lives of others by driving recklessly while pursuing the stolen SUV.

He was arrested on Friday.

State police said they plan additional charges against Andre for his role in the incident.