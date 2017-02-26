Police say they found one woman dead and another wounded following a knife attack inside a Queens apartment building Sunday.

Officers responded to a call about a woman stabbed inside 333 Beach 32nd St. in Far Rockaway around 1:51 a.m., police said. Upon arrival, they found a 51-year-old woman, unconscious and unresponsive, with stab wounds in her neck and chest.

Paramedics pronounced her dead at the scene, police said.

The 74-year-old victim has a cut on her left hand. She was taken to Jamaica Medical Center, where she's in stable condition.

A suspect was taken into custody, and a knife was recovered at the scene, police said.

Police say the attack stemmed from a domestic dispute between the victim and the 42-year-old suspect, who were boyfriend and girlfriend. They said the second victim may have been a family member to one of them, but the exact relationship is unclear.

The investigation is ongoing.