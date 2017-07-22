A pedestrian was killed from a bus collision in Queens Friday, authorities said.

Kevin Zeng, 25, was found unresponsive on the road with head trauma, police said.

An investigation determined that a city MTA bus was traveling southbound on Union Turnpike in the right center lane when Zeng was walking northbound on a designated sidewalk on the west side of the lanes, police said.

Zeng dropped a skateboard that he was carrying and chased it as it rolled onto the right lane, police said. He ran into the path of the bus, which attempted to steer away but struck him on the right passenger side, police said.

The bus driver remained at the scene.

No arrests were made.