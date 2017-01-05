Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be trying out for a new position this playoff season: Lyft driver.

In a promotional campaign video posted online by the rideshare company, Beckham goes undercover and gives rides to unsuspecting fans around the New York area.

Beckham talks with his passengers about football and even asks one rider if he had ever been to Houston.

"I'm trying to get there in February," Beckham said, referring to the upcoming Super Bowl.

Beckham joked about himself throughout the ride and even took calls from his mom.

None of the passengers recognized him until he took off his beanie to reveal his signature hairstyle. One rider still didn't know who he was, saying that his hair "kinda looks like ramen noodles."