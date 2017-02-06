NY Lawmakers Vote to Block New York City's Plastic Bag Fee

New York state lawmakers have voted to block the plastic bag fee passed by the City Council last year.

The 5-cent fee on single-use plastic shopping bags was set to kick in on Feb. 15 at retail stores in New York City, with retailers keeping the revenue from the fee.

But state lawmakers pushed their own bill to overrule the fee, despite local leaders urging them not to interfere with a local decision. The state Senate and Assembly announced Monday they worked out an agreement to halt the bag tax indefintely.

It can now only be reauthorized by a new City Council whose members start their terms on or after Jan. 1, 2018, they say.

Sen. Simcha Felder (D-Brooklyn) led the opposition to block the bag tax, and said in a press release Monday: "We will continue to be diligent and not allow New Yorkers to be over-fined, over-ticketed and over-taxed."

The plastic bag fee was initially slated to go into effect last October, but was delayed by state Senate till February. It's now defunct until at least next year.

The Senate passed the bill Monday, and it will be sent to the Assembly, which is expected to act on the measure this week.

When the City Council passed the bag fee in a 28-20 vote last May, Mayor de Blasio said the legislation "strikes the right balance, reducing reliance on single-use bags and incentivizing the use of reusable bags."

Supportes said the extra charge will force New Yorkers to think twice about accepting plastic bags and help keep them from filling landfills and blowing into trees and waterways.

According to the Sanitation Department, New York City spends $12.5 million a year to send plastic bags to landfills and even more to clean them off beaches, parks and other public spaces.

Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg first proposed a plastic bag charge in 2008, but the idea failed to attract support from the City Council. The current bill was introduced in 2014 and was amended to slash the per-bag fee from 10 cents to 5.