Convict With Escape Plan: Guards Let Him Repair Prison Locks - NBC New York
Convict With Escape Plan: Guards Let Him Repair Prison Locks

    What to Know

    • Gordon "Woody" Mower, serving time in upstate New York for killing his parents, says he was allowed to fix locks in prison

    • Prison guards had him repair locks regularly; the tasks ended in April 2015 after he was caught plotting to escape, he says

    • He planned to break out by hiding under a truckload of sawdust from the prison's woodshop

    A prison inmate convicted of killing his parents says he was allowed to fix locks inside a maximum-security New York state prison before an elaborate escape plan he developed was uncovered.

    The Post-Standard reports Gordon "Woody" Mower told the Syracuse newspaper that guards at the Auburn Correctional Facility had him repair locks throughout the prison regularly. Mower says the tasks ended in April 2015 after he was caught plotting to escape under a truckload of sawdust from the prison's woodshop.

    His details of fixing locks were included in a deposition from a disciplinary hearing at the prison in 2015. A civilian employee testifying at the same hearing said Mower "did quite a lot for the lockshop."

    Prison officials say they're investigating Mower's claims.

    Published 6 minutes ago

