New York City Beer Week 2017 Kicks Off Friday

NYC Beer Week is an eight-day celebration of events going on all over New York City.

NYC breweries and bars are preparing for Beer Week 2017. The eight-day event will feature beer tastings, special dinners, prizes and beer bargains at bars and breweries across all five boroughs.

Some of the events taking place include beer and yoga, beer and cheese tastings and beer crawls.

The event is hosted by the New York City Brewers Guild, which seeks to increase the visibility of local beers through marketing, events and education.

The Beer Week festivities officially begin at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday with an opening celebration at the Brooklyn Expo Center. General admission tickets are $55 and buy you unlimited samplings from 50 breweries across the country, including 25 New York City favorites.

Here's a look at some of the other events you can attend:

Feb. 25

NYC Fermentation Festival, Brooklyn Expo Center, 72 Noble St., $20

Feb. 26

NYC Beer Week Opening Bash, Brooklyn Expo Center, 72 Noble St., $55

Feb. 27

Craft Beer and Cheese Sampling with Consider Bardwell, 43 East 7th St.

Feb. 28.

Fat Tuesday Party ft. Abita Brewery, 302 W 51st St.

March 1.

Astoria Beer Bar Crawl, 35-11 Ditmars Blvd.

March 2.

Beer and Charcuterie Pairing Class, 1000 Dean St., $45

March 3.

Chocolate + Beer Night With Roni- Sue Chocolates, 43 East 7th St.

March 4.

An Intimate Evening with Peekskill Brewery, 1000 Dean St., $30

Click here for more information and the full list of events.



