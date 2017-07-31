What to Know Mallory Grossman, 12, took her own life after months of bullying, her family says

The family is suing the Rockaway Township school district, saying it did nothing to stop the bullying from other girls online

The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office said an investigation into the death of Grossman is ongoing

The family of a 12-year-old New Jersey girl who took her own life in June is suing the school district she attended, saying she was relentlessly bullied for months before a "preventable tragedy."



The family is expected to announce Tuesday that they’re suing the Rockaway Township school district because they say it did nothing to stop months of bullying that led to Mallory Grossman’s suicide.

Grossman was an accomplished cheerleader and gymnast who family and friends say was well-liked and sociable. But her family’s attorney says she was tortured by several girls online.

The day Grossman committed suicide, her mother had gone to the school to complain — yet again — that her daughter was being relentlessly bullied.

In a statement, the Grossman family's attorney, Bruce Nagel, said they will sue the Rockaway Township district for “gross negligence in failing to stop the cyberbullying of 12-year-old Mallory Grossman, who committed suicide after months of relentless bullying by Snapchat and text messages from several of her classmates.”

The family repeatedly asked school officials for help to stop the bullying, Nagel said, but the school district did nothing.

Nagel added that the parents of the girls who bullied Mallory will also be held responsible but did not provide further details.

The Rockaway Township school district had no comment, but in a self-assessment last year it gave Copeland Middle School an A grade of 94 percent for how it dealt with bullying at the school, including in the areas of curriculum and instruction, investigation procedures, and incident reporting.

A number of families from Morris County told News 4 that cruel comments posted online are a far bigger problem than face-to-face bullying, and that cyberbullying is even an issue with young kids in elementary school.

"There are a lot of people putting things on Instagram, and other people make mean comments, and I just hate it," said 10-year-old Eric Gjelsvik.

Morris County Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson Fred Snowflack said Monday that the investigation into Grossman’s suicide is still under investigation.

Grossman’s former gymnastics coach remembered her as a good student and athlete who was popular among her peers.

“Wonderful child – sweet, smart, kind, quiet,” coach Paula Gehman said.

According to her obituary, Grossman loved the outdoors and would often donate her own money and handmade jewelry for sick children.

A GoFundMe page set up for Grossman’s family has raised more than $75,000 in her memory.



If you are in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741.

