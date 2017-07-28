One of the world's most popular makeup brands is giving away free lipsticks in celebration of National Lipstick Day on Saturday.

MAC Cosmetics will give a full-size lipstick -- normally $17 -- to anyone who gets to one of its stores or retailers on July 29, according to Glamour.

There's no catch, but supplies are limited and lines are likely to be long early in the day, according to the company. The offer is exclusive to U.S. stores and MAC counters.

Another popular brand for lipstick lovers, Kat Von D, is offerings its own one-day-only deal: its normally $21 Studded Kiss lipsticks will be priced at $15 on its website, and a free mini Everlasting Liquid Lipstick will also be thrown in with promo code LIPSTICK, according to Allure.