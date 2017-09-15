NYPD 'Closely Monitoring' 'Terrorist Incident' in London

The NYPD says early Friday they are closely monitoring the “terrorist incident” in London.





NYPD Police Commissioner James P. O’Neill tweeted just after 5 a.m. that the department is “closely monitoring” the incident in London and that there are “no direct threats” to New York City.

He remains everyone to stay vigilant and be aware of their surroundings.

London police and other emergency crews responded early Friday to what officials declared a "terrorist incident" in the city's Tube network. Officials said there were injuries, but it wasn’t immediately clear how many were hurt.

A photo posted on social media shows a white bucket on fire.