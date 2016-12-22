Police: Man Is Grabbing Women's Rear Ends on the 1 Train | NBC New York
Police: Man Is Grabbing Women's Rear Ends on the 1 Train

    Police released a sketch Wednesday of a man they say is groping women riding the subway in Manhattan.

    The man, who police believe is in his 20s, fondled women as they rode 1 trains on the Upper West Side earlier this month, according to police.

    On the morning of Dec. 7, police say the man went up to a 31-year-old woman and grabbed her rear end. He then took off out of the southbound train at the 96th Street station.

    The man struck again minutes later, police say. He hopped aboard another southbound 1 train and targeted a 19-year-old woman. Police say he grabbed her rear end and fled the train at the 72nd Street station.

