Police Believe Fetus May Have Been Dumped in Trash: Sources

Police were searching for a fetus that was possibly thrown in the trash in Brooklyn, law enforcement sources tell News 4.

A friend of the mother told police she was six-months pregnant one day, and suddenly wasn’t the next day, according to the sources.

Investigators were searching trash cans outside an apartment building on Sackman Street in Brownsville on Wednesday afternoon. They also searched a dumpster down the street and questioned the mother.

