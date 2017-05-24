Police Believe Fetus May Have Been Dumped in Trash: Sources | NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Police Believe Fetus May Have Been Dumped in Trash: Sources

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Police were searching for a fetus that was possibly thrown in the trash in Brooklyn, law enforcement sources tell News 4.

    A friend of the mother told police she was six-months pregnant one day, and suddenly wasn’t the next day, according to the sources.

    Investigators were searching trash cans outside an apartment building on Sackman Street in Brownsville on Wednesday afternoon. They also searched a dumpster down the street and questioned the mother.

    Top Tri-State News PhotosTop Tri-State News Photos

    Published 22 minutes ago | Updated 15 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us