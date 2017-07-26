NYC Ferry will celebrate its one millionth rider Wednesday, weeks ahead of its original projection. (Published 51 minutes ago)

NYC Ferry is expected to hit one million riders on Wednesday, nearly a month ahead of its original projection.

As part of the system’s celebration, ferry’s will be offering half off all draft beverages all day long, cinlcuding beer, wine and iced coffee. In addition to half price drinks, anyone who activates a ferry ticket on the NYC Ferry app this week will be entered to win a free annual pass. Click here for more information.

NYC Ferry, which launched May 1, will have served more than 625,000 riders on the East Route, 221,000 on the Rockaway Route and 154,000 on the South Brooklyn Route before Wednesday’s end. The ferry system’s original projection estimated it would reach one million riders on Aug. 23.

Mayor Bill de Blasio will hold a celebratory event in Long Island City at 10:30 a.m.

