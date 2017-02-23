Group of Subway Performers Attack Straphanger in Brooklyn: NYPD | NBC New York
Group of Subway Performers Attack Straphanger in Brooklyn: NYPD

    Police are searching for a group of subway performers who attacked and injured a commuter this week in Brooklyn.

    The commuter was riding an A train in East New York on Wednesday afternoon when four men in their 20s asked him to make room for their dance.

    The commuter refused to budge and an argument between the two sides erupted. That’s when the performers attacked, punching the commuter in his face before taking off at the Euclid Avenue station.

    The commuter was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where he was treated for cuts and bruises.

    Police said an investigation into the attack is ongoing.

    Published 2 hours ago

