67-Year-Old Man Struck and Killed by SUV in Queens

A man was hit by an SUV as he crossed a street in the heart of Jackson Heights on Wednesday night, police said.

The 67-year-old man was crossing 76th Street at 37th Avenue just before 9:30 p.m. when he was hit by a black Toyota Rav 4 making a right turn onto 76th Street.

Emergency responders rushed the man to Elmhurst Hospital with critical injuries to his head. He died on the way to the hospital.

The man’s name has been withheld pending the notification of his family.

Police said the 45-year-old driver remained on the scene and that no arrests have been made.

An investigation is ongoing.