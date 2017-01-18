67-Year-Old Man Struck and Killed by SUV in Queens | NBC New York
NBC_OTS_NY

67-Year-Old Man Struck and Killed by SUV in Queens

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A man was hit by an SUV as he crossed a street in the heart of Jackson Heights on Wednesday night, police said.

    The 67-year-old man was crossing 76th Street at 37th Avenue just before 9:30 p.m. when he was hit by a black Toyota Rav 4 making a right turn onto 76th Street.

    Emergency responders rushed the man to Elmhurst Hospital with critical injuries to his head. He died on the way to the hospital.

    The man’s name has been withheld pending the notification of his family.

    Police said the 45-year-old driver remained on the scene and that no arrests have been made.

    An investigation is ongoing.

    Published 14 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices