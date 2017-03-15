A New York man was taken down by security guards at a Rockland County emergency room last week after he waved his loaded firearm around in front of patients and workers following an argument, police said.

Authorities got a call Friday night about a man with a gun at Nyack Hospital, Orangetown Police Department Sgt. Ruggiero said Wednesday night.

As officers arrived they found 57-year-old Kenneth Snipes of Valley Cottage on the hallway floor being restrained by hospital security, according to police. Guards had taken the gun away from Snipes while waiting for police to arrive.

Ruggiero said Snipes had gotten into a physical argument with workers at the hospital when he took the firearm out of its holster.

Snipes had a valid permit to carry the weapon, Ruggiero said.

He is charged with second-degree endangerment and will appear in court March 28. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney who could comment on the charges.