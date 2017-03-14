Fire Breaks Out in Upper East Side Building During Treacherous Nor'easter | NBC New York
Fire Breaks Out in Upper East Side Building During Treacherous Nor'easter

    Flames broke out inside a building on the Upper East Side Tuesday morning and crews are working to put it out in the midst of a dangerous nor'easter. (innate93/Instagram and cherrycokemjj/Instagram)

    A large fire broke out in an Upper East Side building early Tuesday morning and firefighters are working to put it out in the midst of the largest snowstorm of the year.

    There are no reported injuries in the three-alarm blaze, but crews are still going to work, according to fire officials.

    The emergency call came in at 2:25 a.m., fire officials said.

    Video from the scene shows large flames rising up into the snow while heavy smoke pours out of the building.

    Fire officials said commuters should expect traffic delays in the area as crews continue to put out the fire.

    Published 12 minutes ago | Updated 11 minutes ago

