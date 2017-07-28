HOBOKEN, NJ - OCTOBER 10: A New Jersey Transit train arrives at Hoboken Terminal during morning rush hour, October 10, 2016 in Hoboken, New Jersey. On Monday morning, partial service resumed at Hoboken Terminal for the first time since the Sept. 29 crash that killed one person and injured more than 100. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

New Jersey Transit says it's adding even more express buses during the morning rush for Morris & Essex rail riders who have been diverted because of the Amtrak repair work at Penn Station.

Beginning Thursday, Aug. 3, customers at Morristown and Madison train stations will have the option of weekday express bus service to Port Authority between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., with buses departing every half-hour.

The buses are being added only for inbound New York service in the morning. Customers returning from New York in the afternoon should still go to Hoboken via PATH or NY Waterway ferry for westbound M&E trains, or board a Coach USA Route No. 77 train from Authority to Morristown.

NJ Transit has already added express bus service in Summit and Maplewood; it's now adding two more express bus trips each in Summit and Maplewood. Beginning Aug. 3, express bus service at those stations will depart at 6:45, 7:00, 7:20, 7:40, 8:00, 8:30 and 9:00 a.m.

Meanwhile, the following buses will be canceled due to low ridership: the 6 a.m. from South Orange and the 6:00, 9:30 and 10 a.m. trips from Newark Broad Street.

Some of the NJ Transit buses that had been added ahead of the July 10 summer schedule -- the 107X, 108 and 126 -- will also reduced because the anticipated demand never materialized.