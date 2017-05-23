Amtrak, the owner and landlord of New York's Penn Station, announced earlier this month that it's finally getting around to fixing tracks and switches that have been crumbling at the transit hub for years.

The overhaul will cut down service for both NJ Transit and LIRR commuters for eight weeks -- a blight for riders already beleaguered by weeks of service disruptions stemming from derailments, track issues and mechanical problems.



Service plans are coming in piecemeal and not all changes have been officially released, but we'll keep you posted. Meanwhile, here's what you need to know:

NJ Transit Line to Be Canceled During Penn Station Overhaul

NJ TRANSIT

All trains on NJ Transit's Morris & Essex Midtown Direct line will be diverted to Hoboken during the weeks-long Penn Station overhaul, Gov. Christie said Tuesday.



The Morris & Essex Line's Midtown Direct trains will end in Hoboken, and from there, PATH trains and ferries will honor NJ Transit fares on that line



The Midtown Direct is the only line that will be affected during the work in July and August, Christie said. NJ Transit riders on other lines won't be cross-honored on the PATH or ferry



Morris & Essex riders will get a discount of 56 to 63 percent during the work -- so a monthly pass from Gladstone to New York City, for example, would drop from $451 to $168, and still include the free ferry and PATH transfers



LIRR

No official plan from the MTA has been released yet, but Gov. Cuomo has announced a wide-ranging transportation plan aimed at helping LIRR riders during the Penn overhaul this summer

Alternatives are expected to include a high-speed ferry service, the addition of several park-and-ride sites along the Long Island Expressway where drivers can carpool and get free tolls, free buses from Nassau and Suffolk and the addition of new HOV lanes

The MTA has said that many LIRR riders should anticipate taking their morning trains through Jamaica, Hunters Point or Atlantic Terminal instead of Penn Station when the work begins



AMTRAK

Spokesman Mike Tolbert told NBC 4 New York Tuesday Amtrak's plan would be released "very soon"

The plan is expected to outline how many weeks of serious service disruption commuters should expect

