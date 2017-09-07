The bus full of children didn't show up at school on time, alerting parents. (Published 15 minutes ago)

A New Jersey school bus driver got lost with a full load of young students on the first day of class, prompting a short search for the wayward vehicle.

Police said a school resource officer at Dwight D. Eisenhower Elementary School in Parlin found the bus on Bordentown Avenue in Sayreville after officials realized it never made it to campus on Thursday morning.

That officer got on the bus and reassured the children onboard, according to police, and helped the driver get to the school. Police said the bus was about an hour late.

The bus's brief disappearance startled students' families on social media. In the "Sayreville Parents" Facebook group, users posted about how their students were marked absent from class. Many others speculated that the driver was lost, and others still posted "Thank God!" once the vehicle made it to school.



Police said that the driver won't face any charges. It's unclear if the driver faced any discipline from the district.