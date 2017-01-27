Police: 1 Injured in Officer-Involved Shooting in Newark | NBC New York
Police: 1 Injured in Officer-Involved Shooting in Newark

By Katherine Creag

    Police said one person was injured in a police-involved shooting in Newark on Friday morning. Katherine Creag reports. (Published 11 minutes ago)

    Police say that a person was injured in a police-involved shooting in Newark on Friday morning.

    South 11th Street remained closed off near Springfield Avenue several hours after shots rang out around 2 a.m.

    Crime scene tape was up near a dark-colored sedan as police swarmed the area and investigated. 

    The man or woman who was shot, described by police as a civilian, was listed in stable condition at University Hospital and is expected to survive. It's unclear if the person is a suspect in a crime. 

    It’s believed that no officers were hurt.

