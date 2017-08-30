8-Year-Old Boy Goes Missing in the Bronx

Police are looking for a missing 8-year-old boy in the Bronx.
The NYPD said the boy, Jake Sutherland, was last seen near Story Avenue and Bruckner Boulevard, about a mile from his home, around 8:50 a.m. Wednesday.
Authorities say the child has gone missing eight times before. Details on the earlier cases weren't immediately available.
Sutherland is described as being about 4 feet 6 inches tall and 60 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue shorts and white sneakers.
Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.
