Police are looking for a missing 8-year-old boy in the Bronx. Jake Sutherland was last seen Wednesday morning. (Published 19 minutes ago)

8-Year-Old Boy Goes Missing in the Bronx

Police are looking for a missing 8-year-old boy in the Bronx.

The NYPD said the boy, Jake Sutherland, was last seen near Story Avenue and Bruckner Boulevard, about a mile from his home, around 8:50 a.m. Wednesday.



Photo credit: NBC 4 New York

Authorities say the child has gone missing eight times before. Details on the earlier cases weren't immediately available.

Sutherland is described as being about 4 feet 6 inches tall and 60 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue shorts and white sneakers.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

