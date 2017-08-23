A candidate for New York mayor defended a statue of Christopher Columbus in Manhattan as she took aim at Mayor de Blasio’s plan to remove “symbols of hate” around the city. Malliotakis later twee Source: NYC Mayoral Candidate: Christopher Columbus ‘Under Attack’ Amid de Blasio Review - NBC New York http://www.nbcnewyork.com/news/local/Mayoral-Candidate-Defends-Columbus-Circle-Monument-Says-Christopher-Columbus-Under-Attack-441565743.html#ixzz4qcQe26LY Follow us: @nbcnewyork on Twitter | NBCNewYork on Facebook

A candidate for New York mayor defended a statue of Christopher Columbus in Manhattan as she took aim at Mayor de Blasio’s plan to remove “symbols of hate” across the city.

Nicole Malliotakis, the mayor’s presumptive Republican challenger, said she thinks the statue of Columbus, which sits at the center of Columbus Circle, should stay put.

“Even Christopher Columbus, the founder of our nation, is under attack,” she said Wednesday.

Malliotakis later tweeted she misspoke by referring to the 15th century Italian explorer as the founder of the U.S.

Confederate Debate in NYC Extends to Columbus Circle

Local congress members rallied in Brooklyn Tuesday to change two New York street names while the statue of Christopher Columbus at Columbus Circle also came under fire. Gus Rosendale reports. (Published Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017)

De Blasio has not commented on Malliotakis’ remarks.

The century-old Columbus Circle statue is one of the potential “symbols of hate” that's being looked at under a 90-day review. De Blasio ordered the review after the removal of Confederate monuments sparked violent clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Malliotakis called the review divisive and poorly planned. "That's the problem with this mayor — he's quick to send off a press release," she said.



City Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito is among those who want the statue of Columbus removed due to his treatment of Native Americans.

The NYPD Columbia Association, a 6,000-member organization of officers who promotes awareness of contributions made to the U.S. by Italians and Italian-Americans, says it "strongly condemns" Mark-Viverito's call to remove the statue of Columbus, which was gifted to the city by Italian Americans in 1892.