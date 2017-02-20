The scene at 11th Ave and West 48th Street Monday morning.

A man has been taken to hospital after being shot in the back Monday morning near a Manhattan hotel.

A 24-year-old man was shot near the Ink48 Hotel at 11th Ave and West 48th Street on the West Side at about 4 a.m. Monday morning, police say.

The Press Lounge, a rooftop lounge at the top of the Ink48 Hotel, was taped off shortly after the shooting, witness Neil Astrow said.

Part of an Enterprise Car Rental place was also taped off.

Police said the man claimed he heard shots and then felt pain. He realized he had been shot in the back, and was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where he was in a stable condition.

Officers initially had no suspects in the shooting.