A man shot multiple times Monday evening on Long Island has died, authorities said.

Police said they got a call at 6:15 Monday for a male being shot near Hofstra University on Front Street where they say they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The suspect shot the man in the head and took off on foot, according to police.

The victim was taken to Nassau University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead shortly before 9:30 p.m., police said.

It was not immediately clear if police have a description of the suspect or a motive.