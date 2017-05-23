Man Fondled Himself in Front of Woman Gardening in Queens: Police | NBC New York
Man Fondled Himself in Front of Woman Gardening in Queens: Police

    A man walked up to a woman outside over the weekend in Queens and fondled himself in front of her, police say.

    On Saturday just before 8 p.m., the woman was outside gardening in Far Rockaway when the man approached her, according to the NYPD.

    He then fondled himself right in front of her before she ran inside to call the authorities, officials said.

    The man then ran away, police said.

    The NYPD on Monday night released surveillance footage of a man wearing a black sweater and blue shorts in the hopes of catching him.

