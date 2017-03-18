A man fell onto the tracks and was struck by a train Saturday morning, police said.

The victim, who was allegedly intoxicated, fell onto the tracks and was hit by a southbound D train at the West 4th Street station around 2:45 a.m., police said.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital, police said. It's unclear where he suffered any injuries as a result of the fall.

Southbound D trains were rerouted onto the Eighth Avenue line from 59th Street-Columbus Circle to West 4th Street-Washington Square, then back onto Sixth Avenue from West 4th Street to Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue just after 3 a.m., the MTA said.

A, D, E and F trains were delayed as a result of the accident, but subway service returned to normal just before 5 a.m.