Man Falls Into Tracks, Struck by Train at Manhattan Subway Station: NYPD | NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Man Falls Into Tracks, Struck by Train at Manhattan Subway Station: NYPD

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    A man fell onto the tracks and was struck by a train Saturday morning, police said.

    The victim, who was allegedly intoxicated, fell onto the tracks and was hit by a southbound D train at the West 4th Street station around 2:45 a.m., police said.

    He was taken to Bellevue Hospital, police said. It's unclear where he suffered any injuries as a result of the fall.

    Southbound D trains were rerouted onto the Eighth Avenue line from 59th Street-Columbus Circle to West 4th Street-Washington Square, then back onto Sixth Avenue from West 4th Street to Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue just after 3 a.m., the MTA said.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    NBC 4 New York

    A, D, E and F trains were delayed as a result of the accident, but subway service returned to normal just before 5 a.m.

    Published 11 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us