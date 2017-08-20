A man exposed himself to a woman and forced her to touch his genitals in Woodside, police said. They released surveillance video of the suspect.

Police are searching for a man they say cornered a woman on a Queens street before exposing himself and trying to rape her.

The 24-year-old woman was walking near Woodside Avenue and 61st Street in Woodside early Thursday morning when she was approached by the man, who simulated that he had a gun, according to police.

The man exposed himself and forced the woman to touch his private parts before trying to get her to go into a nearby construction site, where he planned to rape her, police said.

The woman was able to run away from the man when she saw other people walking nearby. The man fled the area.

Police said the man is in his mid-20s. They released surveillance video of the suspect this weekend and asked anyone with information to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.