Man Crossing Queens Street Struck, Killed by Peterbilt Truck: NYPD - NBC New York
OLY-NY

    A man was struck and killed by a Peterbuilt truck while crossing a Queens street, police said Saturday. 

    The 49-year-old man was trying to cross the northbound Clearview Expressway at 46th Avenue on Friday night, the NYPD said. 

    A 2009 Peterbilt truck in the middle lane tried to swerve, but struck the man with a side fender, police said. 

    When police arrived, the man was unresponsive on the road. He was pronounced dead at New York Presbyterian Hospital of Queens, police said. 

    No one has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing. 

    Published 2 hours ago

