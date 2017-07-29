A man was charged with murder after a man was found stabbed to death outside of a New Jersey restaurant Friday night, authorities said.

Police responded to a report of a disturbance at Rumba Cubana on Boulevard East at Guttenberg, and found Antonio Bouza, 28, lying on the ground outside of the restaurant with a stab wound to his chest, police said.

Bouza was taken to Palisades Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The mexical examiner has yet to determine the cause of death.

Reidel Carrasco, 22, turned himself in for his alleged involvement in Bouza's death a short time after, police said.

Carrasco was charged with first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon.

The Prosecutor’s Homicide Unit continues to investigate this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345.