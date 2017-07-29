Man Charged With Stabbing Man to Death at NJ Restaurant: Police - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Man Charged With Stabbing Man to Death at NJ Restaurant: Police

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Man Charged With Stabbing Man to Death at NJ Restaurant: Police

    A man was charged with murder after a man was found stabbed to death outside of a New Jersey restaurant Friday night, authorities said.

    Police responded to a report of a disturbance at Rumba Cubana on Boulevard East at Guttenberg, and found Antonio Bouza, 28, lying on the ground outside of the restaurant with a stab wound to his chest, police said.

    Bouza was taken to Palisades Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

    The mexical examiner has yet to determine the cause of death.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Reidel Carrasco, 22, turned himself in for his alleged involvement in Bouza's death a short time after, police said.

    Carrasco was charged with first-degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon.

    The Prosecutor’s Homicide Unit continues to investigate this case. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345.

    Published 2 hours ago | Updated 55 minutes ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us