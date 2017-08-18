Man Accused of Killing Niece in Stratford Double Shooting

A 21-year-old man is accused of killing his niece after police said he was involved in a double shooting in Stratford over the weekend.

Michael "Buddha" Catchings is accused of killing his niece 27-year-old Raenetta Catchings and critically injuring a 24-year-old man on Sunday. The male victim survived his injuries, Stratford police said.

According to police, the shooting happened in the street in front of 1584 North Avenue shortly after midnight.

The suspect turned himself into police on Friday.

Michael Catchings, of Stratford, has been charged with manslaughter with a firearm, criminal use of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, unlawful discharge of a firearm, carrying a firearm without a permit, reckless endangerment and breach of peace.

He is schedule to appear in Bridgeport Court on Aug. 29








