Police say a 62-year-old man died after he was hit by a speeding driver and then crashed into a parked car in Queens.

Police responded to reports of a vehicle collision at 31st Street and 35th Avenue around 5:05 p.m. last Wednesday, police said. Upon arrival, officers were told that a 22-year-old driver in a 2003 Ford Taurus attempted to overtake a vehicle in front of him and sped through the intersection of 35th Avenue.

Authorities say that's when he hit the Nadam Mohamed's 2011 Volkswaagen Jetta. The Jetta then slammed into a train stanchion and an unoccupied parked car.

Paramedics responded and took Mohamed to Elmhurst Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries last Sunday.

There are no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.