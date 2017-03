Police say a 22-year-old man was shot in the face and killed inside a Brooklyn building.

Officers responded to a 911 call of a man shot inside a building near Flushing and Scott avenues in Bushwick around 5:20 a.m. Sunday, police said. Upon arrival, police found the victim with a gunshot wound to his face.

Authorities said paramedics rushed him to Woodhull Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There are no arrests at this time and the investigation is ongoing.