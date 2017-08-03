Lower East Side Residents Complain About 'Lewd Acts' at New Hotel - NBC New York
Lower East Side Residents Complain About 'Lewd Acts' at New Hotel

    Residents are fighting back over a new hotel on the Lower East Side because they say they can see lewd acts happening. (Published 2 hours ago)

    Some residents on the Lower East Side say they are fed up with what they call lewdness at a brand new hotel.

    Now, those people are fighting back.

    The Public Hotel opened in June right near a housing complex, and residents say they’ve seen guests having sex and being engaged in other lewd acts through the windows.

    “They’ve taken pictures,” one resident said. “They leave their blinds open. It’s getting ridiculous now.”

    The Tenants Association tells News 4 New York that it is drafting a letter to the hotel about the issues.

    The hotel hasn’t responded to calls asking for comment. 

    Published 2 hours ago

