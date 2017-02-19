A 53-year-old Long Island man was arrested for driving while intoxicated after he crashed his Chevrolet van with his 5- and 6-year-old daughters inside, officials from the Suffolk County Police department said.

Joscelyn Wilson was driving a 2005 Chevrolet van southbound near Gordon Avenue in West Babylon when he allegedly struck the back of a 2003 Ford pickup truck around 7:20 p.m., police said. His two daughters, ages 5 and 6, were in the van at the time of the crash.

Authorities said the children and their father were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, where they were treated for non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck, 30-year-old Noel Jimenez Gutierrez, was treated at the same hospital for minor injuries, police said.

Wilson was charged with two counts of driving while intoxicated wth a child passenger 15 years old or younger, two counts of endangering child welfare and driving while intoxicated.