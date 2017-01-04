What to Know A LIRR train derailed at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning

A LIRR train derailed in Brooklyn on Wednesday, with initial reports suggesting 20 people were being treated for injuries.

The derailment happened at Atlantic Terminal. Pictures on social media showed the derailment took place on track 6, and that the train was tipped slightly at an angle.

The platform also appeared to be smoky.

As of 8:50 a.m. the MTA did not have any information on its website.

This is developing.



