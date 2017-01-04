LIRR Train Derails in Brooklyn, About 20 People Injured | NBC New York
NBC_OTS_NY

LIRR Train Derails in Brooklyn, About 20 People Injured

The train derailed at Brooklyn's Atlantic Terminal at rush hour

    What to Know

    • A LIRR train derailed at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn on Wednesday morning

    • The derailment, on track 6 at Atlantic Terminal, happened at the height of rush hour

    • Initial reports suggested 20 people were injured

    A LIRR train derailed in Brooklyn on Wednesday, with initial reports suggesting 20 people were being treated for injuries.

    The derailment happened at Atlantic Terminal. Pictures on social media showed the derailment took place on track 6, and that the train was tipped slightly at an angle.

    The platform also appeared to be smoky.

    As of 8:50 a.m. the MTA did not have any information on its website. 

    This is developing. 


    Published 16 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

