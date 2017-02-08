Bea Arthur, Blanche Devereaux, Betty White, and Estelle Getty as Dorothy, Rue, Rose and Sophia on "Golden Girls". All seven seasons of the septuagenarian comedy ran on NBC from 1985 to 1992.

Grab the girls and head to Rue la Rue Cafe for a cheesecake roundtable — the long-awaited "Golden Girls" cafe is open!

The sitcom-themed cafe soft-opened in Washington Heights last week. It offers desserts inspired by the show's title characters, such as a coconut-flaked "Betty White Cake" and "Sophia's Cure for Depression" cookies, Gothamist reports.

The biggest draw is the memorabilia collection from the late Blanche Devereaux-portrayer Rue McClanahan, who was best friends with Rue la Rue owner Michael La Rue. The actress left him a warehouse full of personal belongings, autographed photos and other memorabilia when she died in 2010, much of which make up the cafés decor.

Among the wares are signed episode scripts, collaged photographs of the ladies, McClanahan's 1987 Emmy award and the black-feathered and sequined dress she wore the night she won the award. Betty White has a small wall section dedicated to her, which features the full-page memorial ad she purchased for McClanahan when she died.

La Rue told the website he will be rotating out some of the pieces over time, but until then, you can still check out the café's comprehensive collection of memorabilia.

Chef Michele Weber, formerly of the Upper West Side's Good Enough to Eat, helms the kitchen. Munchies include "Aunt Fran's Chocolate Loaf", "Rose's Proposal Scones", blueberry and lemon meringue pie, and a poppyseed cake.

Rue La Rue is only open for breakfast and lunch Tuesday through Sunday from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., but La Rue says the café will also serve dinner when the staff has had adequate practice. To find out more, check out the eatery's website.