Hypodermic Needle-Wielding Thief Strikes 3 Stores Since Mid-December: Police | NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Hypodermic Needle-Wielding Thief Strikes 3 Stores Since Mid-December: Police

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Handout
    Police released a surveillance image of the suspect.

    Authorities are looking for a man who used a hypodermic needle to threaten Bronx store workers while stealing merchandise at least three times in the last month and a half. 

    The man threatened to stab workers who confronted him about the thefts at a Duane Reade store in Longwood on Dec. 15; a Walgreens in Morrisania on Jan. 20; and a Dollar Tree in Longwood on Jan. 24. 

    No injuries were reported. Police released a surveillance image of the suspect (above).  

    Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.

    Top News: Groundhog Day, Romanian Protests and More

    [NATL] Top News Photos of the Week
    Gene J. Puskar/AP
    Published at 10:04 AM EST on Feb 2, 2017

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us