Authorities are looking for a man who used a hypodermic needle to threaten Bronx store workers while stealing merchandise at least three times in the last month and a half.

The man threatened to stab workers who confronted him about the thefts at a Duane Reade store in Longwood on Dec. 15; a Walgreens in Morrisania on Jan. 20; and a Dollar Tree in Longwood on Jan. 24.

No injuries were reported. Police released a surveillance image of the suspect (above).

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.