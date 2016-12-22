A morning commute on an MTA bus passing through East Harlem got chaotic after a homeless man brandished a knife at passengers and the driver in an attempted robbery.

Daryle McClam boarded an M4 MTA Bus at 110th Street and Fifth Avenue at around 8:50 a.m. Tuesday, police said. Once he boarded, he brandished a knife and demanded money from the 10 passengers abroad the bus.

McClam then walked up to the driver, a 32-year-old woman, and also demanded money from her while flashing the knife. He stayed on the bus until 81st Street and Fifth Avenue, where he exited the bus empty-handed.

There were no reported injuries, police said.

"We're grateful the NYPD was able to find and arrest this criminal," Transit Workers Union Local 100 President John Samuelsen said. "Bus operators on the front-line too often are subject to assaults and abuse, so we're glad this guy is off the streets and off our buses."

After he was found at 135 East 67th Street, he was charged with attempted robbery in the first degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, forcible touching, and sexual abuse in the third degree.

The 52-year-old was remanded in jail at arraignment Wednesday night.

Authorities said McClam has over 30 prior arrests dating back to 1983.