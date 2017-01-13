A Harlem woman was arrested Thursday for allegedly burning a two-year-old boy with a curling iron in Long Island, officials from the Nassau County Police Department said.

The boy's mother was bathing him at their Baldwin home when he suddenly screamed in pain as she touched his left hand. She noticed redness on his hand and that he was in a significant amount of pain.

Authorities said the 2-year-old replied that the nanny burned him with an iron when his mom asked what happened. She then reviewed video from a home security camera, which allegedly showed the nanny touching a red curling iron to the hand and leg of the child.

The boy's parents immediately called the police following the discovery.

Authorities arrested the 21-year-old nanny, Nosipho Nxumalo, of Harlem, at 10:40 p.m Thursday without incident, officials said. She is being charged with two counts of assault in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree and endangering the welfare of a child.

Nxumalo is being held on $25,000 bail and received a stay away order of protection for the child and his parents, according to a criminal complaint filed Friday. She is represented by legal aid, but a specific attorney wasn't available.