What to Know Trump issued a new threat to North Korea, demanding that Kim Jong Un's government "get their act together" or face extraordinary trouble

President Donald Trump said the opioid crisis is a national emergency and he's drafting up paperwork "to so attest," he said

Taylor Swift insisted during a whirlwind hour of testimony that a disc jockey grabbed her bare backside and held on for a long time

Maybe “Fire and Fury” Warning to North Korea Wasn't Tough Enough, Trump Says

President Trump issued a new threat to North Korea, demanding that Kim Jong Un's government "get their act together" or face extraordinary trouble. He said his previous "fire and fury" warning to Pyongyang might have been too mild. Speaking to reporters in New Jersey, Trump said North Korea has been "getting away with a tragedy that can't be allowed." Still, he declined to say whether the U.S. is considering a pre-emptive military strike, arguing that his administration never discusses such deliberations publicly. Trump spoke after North Korea intensified its own rhetoric by announcing a detailed plan to launch a salvo of ballistic missiles toward the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam, a major military hub and home to U.S. bombers. That announcement had been a response to Trump's threat that the North would face "fire and fury like the world has never seen" if it threatened the U.S. again.

U.S. Company Offers to Take Financial Risk of New MH370 Search

U.S. seabed exploration company Ocean Infinitysaid it had offered to take the financial risk of a renewed search for the missing Malaysian airliner, as victims' families urged the Malaysian government to agree to a private sector hunt for Flight 370's wreckage. Malaysia, Australia and China suspended a nearly three-year search in the southern Indian Ocean in January after scouring 46,000 square miles of remote seabed and failing to find any trace of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370. Ocean Infinity, based in Houston, Texas, said it remained hopeful that Malaysia would accept its offer to continue the search using a team of advanced, fast-moving deep-sea drones fitted with sonar equipment. "The terms of the offer are confidential, but I can ... confirm that Ocean Infinity have offered to take on the economic risk of a renewed search," company spokesman Mark Antelme said in an email. Voice370, a support group for families of the 239 people on board, said under the terms of the offer made in April, Ocean Infinity "would like to be paid a reward if and only if it finds the main debris field."

Trump Declares Opioid Crisis a National Emergency

President Trump said the opioid crisis is a national emergency and he's drafting up paperwork "to so attest," he said. The presidential opioid commission, chaired by Gov. Chris Christie, earlier this month urged Trump to “declare a national emergency” and noted that “America is enduring a death toll equal to Sept. 11 every three weeks.” “It’s a national emergency,” Trump told reporters. Trump, speaking before holding a security briefing at his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey, said that his administration is “drawing documents” up now on the issue. The crisis is a "serious problem the likes of which we have never had," he said. "We look forward to continuing the Commission's efforts and to working with this President to address the approximately 142 deaths a day from drug overdoses in the United States." Gov. Christie said in a statement. About one in three Americans used prescription opioid painkillers like OxyContin or Vicodin in 2015, according to a survey released this month by the National Institute on Drug Abuse, NBC News reported. The NIDA study calculated 91.8 million Americans used prescription opioids, with nearly five percent of adults surveyed saying they took them without their doctor’s permission.

The Freshman 15 Is “Graduation Season Click-Bait”

Incoming college students have long feared the freshman 15, the alleged 15 pound weight gain common among first year students. But studies suggest this concept is nothing more than a myth, NBC News reported. Only 10 percent of students end up gaining 15 pounds or more. Fluctuation in weight is still common for freshmen, but students typically gain an average of 7.5 pounds. For some students, stress and other factors can actually trigger weight loss. It’s worth noting that the peak age for eating disorders is 18 to 21, right around the time students first enter college. There are many measures students can take to maintain a healthy weight as they leave home for the first time. Establishing a routine meal schedule and limiting snacking will help make the adjustment easier. Getting a good night’s sleep and working to keep stress levels low will also help.

“A Very Long Grab”: Taylor Swift Testifies Former DJ Groped Her Under Her Skirt

A defiant and occasionally exasperated Taylor Swift insisted during a whirlwind hour of testimony that a Denver disc jockey grabbed her bare backside and held on for a long time during a meet-and-greet before a concert. The pop superstar used explicit language that seemed designed to avoid sugar-coating what she said was a sexual assault when she posed for a picture with David Mueller in 2013. "It was a definite grab. A very long grab," she said at one point. Mueller, his hair white compared to his image from the photo op, stared at a table while the singer-songwriter testified. He denies groping Swift and claims in his lawsuit that he was falsely accused and lost his job because of the allegation. His lawsuit seeks up to $3 million in damages, though Mueller has said he's not seeking a specific amount — just a chance to clear his name and salvage his career.

Britney Spears Appears Shaken After Fan Crashes Stage at Concert

Britney Spears was forced to halt her performance during her Las Vegas show at the AXIS auditorium inside Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino after a crazed fan crashed the stage. "Are you guys having fun?" the pop star asked, unaware of the man's presence. Dancers blockaded the man as security guards surrounded Spears. "Is something OK?" she asked. "What's going on?" Spears' knees buckled as she clutched one of her security guards and asked, "He's got a gun?" The 35-year-old pop princess muted her microphone before being ushered backstage. Fans chanted support as Spears made a safe and swift exit. "We love you!" they said. "We love you!" Meanwhile, the "I Wanna Go" singer's dancers were busy subduing the fan, who had performed a cartwheel—and kicked a security guard in the process. As he attempted to break free, her dancers pushed him to the ground until more security guards hopped on the stage to intervene.