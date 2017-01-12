More than two dozen people are being indicted in an alleged scheme to install gas meters in Brooklyn buildings without proper permits, law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation tell NBC 4 New York.

A total of 37 individuals, including seven employees of utility National Grid and landlords who allegedly handed out bribes, were arraigned throughout the day Thursday on charges ranging from first-degree falsfying business records to second-degree commercial bribing. They surrendered to investigators in the morning.

Acting District Attorney Eric Gonzalez identified Weldon "Al" Findlay, 47, as the mastermind behind the enterprise. Findlay, a National Grid employee until 2010 was charged with enterprise corruption, which carries a prison sentence of up to 25 years.

The Brooklyn resident allegedly directed the enterprise's criminal activities from Jan. 12 to Jun. 30, 2016.

"These defendants showed contempt for rule and regulations specifically put into placce to protect public safety, an dthey did this with callous disregard on a regular basis," Gonzalez said. "We will continue to protect Brooklyn residents by pursuing criminal prosecutions of landlords and other who put profits ahead of safeguards."

At least two National Grid employees are accused of charging $1,000 extra for meter installations and pocketing the cash, according to court documents. One of the women arrested is accused of altering the company database to indicate the installations were legitimate.

National Grid couldn't immediately be reached for comment on the arrests.