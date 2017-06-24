Two fugitives from Tennessee are on the run and said to be in New York, authorities said.

Jarret Cole Heitmann, 24, and Makayla Danielle Stilwell, 22, are wanted for kidnapping and attempted murder, state police said.

They were confirmed to be in Pine Bush, New York, about 30 miles southwest of Vassar College, and may also be in the Bloomingburg area, police warned.

According to WJHL, a 34-year-old man was found shot in the chest in Kingsport, Tennessee.

State police are asking the public to report any information to 845-344-5300 or 845-888-2494.









Editor's Note:An earlier version of this story had a headline stating the fugitives are wanted on murder. They are wanted for attempted murder.