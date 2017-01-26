What to Know Fort Lee, New Jersey is home to the second-worst truck bottleneck in the US, according to a new report

Brooklyn's Belt Parkway also made the Top 100 list, along with Elmsford, Manhasset and Rye

Traffic congestion costs the truck industry roughly $50 billion each year, the American Transportation Research Institute says

If you're a truck driver in Fort Lee or Atlanta, you probably spend most of your time in traffic — the two cities are home to the worst truck bottlenecks in the country, according to a new report.

The American Transportation Research Institute analyzed truck GPS data and algorithms to assess the impact of congestion on truck freight.

Atlanta landed on the top 100 list seven times, with the intersection between I-285 and I-85 North taking the top spot as the worst city for truck congestion.

Fort Lee has the second-worst truck bottleneck in the U.S. on the I-95 highway at state route 4, according to the report. Chicago, Louisville, and Cincinnati round out the top five.

Other tri-state area locations made the list as well. Brooklyn ranked 37th at the intersection of I-287 and the Belt Parkway and Manhasset ranked 90th at the intersection of I-495 and Shelter Rock Road. Elmsford and Rye took the no. 92 and no. 93 spots, respectively.

Driving in Texas is a constant headache: the state makes up 14 percent of the worst traffic sites in the country, seven of which are in Houston.

For a city that's notorious for its bumper-to-bumper traffic, Los Angeles appeared on the list just three times, compared to Texas' 14 appearances.

Highway congestion costs the trucking industry about 728 million lost hours of industry productivity, which equates to nearly 265,000 truckers sitting still for an entire year, according to the institute.