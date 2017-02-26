New York City on Friday marked the 23rd anniversary of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing that killed six people and injured more than 1,000. Andrew Siff has more. (Published Friday, Feb. 26, 2016)

Families gathered in lower Manhattan Sunday for a tribute to the victims of the World Trade Center bombing.

The group of NYPD officers, family members and friends of the victims gathered at the 9/11 Memorial on the crisp afternoon and went silent at 12:18 p.m. to mark the time of the attack that happened nearly a quarter of a century ago and remember the lives lost.

Several people lined up along the cascading waterfall to lay colorful roses against the names etched into the granite structure. Members of the Pipes and Drums of the Emerald Society played bagpipes as they marched along the waterfall in red or navy jackets adorned with golden buttons.

"It's important that we're gather today and continue to gather to celebrate lives well lived, to commemorate the public service and private service of those who died today," said Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Executive Director Pat Foye said. "Most important is that we continue together today to remember the six people and child who were murdered that day."

The 1993 bombing killed six people — and an unborn child — and injured more than 1,000. A truck bomb exploded below the trade center's north tower on Feb. 26.

It was one of the worst terrorist attacks in U.S. History at the time. The attack was overshadowed by the events of Sept. 1, 2001, when terrorists used hijacked airplanes to destroy the towers and kill nearly 3,000 people.